Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 11,077 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.53. 19,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

