Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,673. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

