Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,389 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Ferro worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.