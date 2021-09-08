Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,862 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.09. 33,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

