Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 81 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,663. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $333.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.93.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

