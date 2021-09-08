PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PACW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 10,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

