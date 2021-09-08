USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000.

XLSR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

