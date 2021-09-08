Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 16,323 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. Integer comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. CWM LLC increased its position in Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

