Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $10.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

