Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 107,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

