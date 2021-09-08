Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 25,293 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 2,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

