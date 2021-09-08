Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

