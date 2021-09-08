USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,546,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.64. 27,472 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

