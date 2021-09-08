USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 92.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,656 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 755,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 29,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,806. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

