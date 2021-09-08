Xion Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $401,644.86 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $401,644.86 and $5,127.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,599,842 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

