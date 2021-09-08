$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,903. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 283,618 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.