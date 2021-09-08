$30.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $30.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Tellurian posted sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 186,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898,110. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

