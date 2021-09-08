Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 5,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

