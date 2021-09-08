Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.37. 257,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

