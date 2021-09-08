Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.25. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,186. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

