Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.81. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,534. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

