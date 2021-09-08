Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.81. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,534. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.