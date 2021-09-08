Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,008. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

