Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 62,383 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

