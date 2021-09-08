Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

