USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,048. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

