USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

