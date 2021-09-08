Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.