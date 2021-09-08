Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $665,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,760. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

