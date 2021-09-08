Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 385,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

