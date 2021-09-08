Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $181.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.96 million and the highest is $181.52 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

