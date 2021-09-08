$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. 18,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $204.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

