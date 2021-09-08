Base Protocol Price Up 3.5% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $951,731.25 and $9,301.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 566,130 coins and its circulating supply is 445,253 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

