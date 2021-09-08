Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $61.52 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $61,138.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.83 or 0.00563643 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

