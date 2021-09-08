Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Reaches $18.12 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00016091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $21.13 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.