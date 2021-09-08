LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0650 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $359,118.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,960,321 coins and its circulating supply is 110,847,458 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

