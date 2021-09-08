Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

EPA SAN traded down €0.85 ($1.00) on Wednesday, hitting €86.95 ($102.29). 1,199,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

