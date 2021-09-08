MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.60

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.29.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.