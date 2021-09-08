Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.99

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 25823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

