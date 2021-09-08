Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 53,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,028,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 145,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

