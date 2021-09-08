Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.