Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,329. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.