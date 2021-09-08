Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

