Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.49. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

