MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $345,749.84

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $345,749.84 and $38.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

