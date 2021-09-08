3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,300. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

