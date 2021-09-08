Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,658. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

