$201.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $201.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $122.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $825.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $879.09 million, with estimates ranging from $841.76 million to $899.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

HLIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.