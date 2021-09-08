Wealth Architects LLC Takes $480,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.33. 63,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

