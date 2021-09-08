Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,079. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average of $223.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

