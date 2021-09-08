Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,934 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Relx worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 31,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,420. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

